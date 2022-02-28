Veon's Ukrainian mobile network 'up and running', CEO says

Veon's mobile network in Ukraine, where it is the biggest operator, is currently running, its chief executive officer Kaan Terzioglu said on Monday. "We have 4,000 people in Ukraine trying bravely, very hard to keep our network up and running," Terzioglu told Reuters in an interview.

"And so far, they're successful."

Also Read: WRAPUP 10-Biden tells Putin Ukraine invasion would bring decisive response

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)