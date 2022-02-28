Left Menu

Russia tells Google to restrict ads it says contain inaccurate information on casualties

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-02-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 14:53 IST
Russia tells Google to restrict ads it says contain inaccurate information on casualties
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia on Monday ordered Alphabet Inc's Google to immediately restrict access to information posted as part of Google Ads that it said contained inaccurate information about casualties sustained by Russian forces and Ukrainian civilians.

State communications regulator Roskomnadzor said it had sent a letter to Google demanding that the offending materials be removed and said it would block internet resources that publish such information.

Moscow has ramped up efforts to control the narrative playing out in news media and on tech platforms, as Russian missiles have rained down on Ukrainian cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022