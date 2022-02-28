UN: 500,000+ people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded
PTI | Geneva | Updated: 28-02-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 16:38 IST
The UN refugee agency said Monday that more than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded the country last week.
UNHCR head Filippo Grandi gave the latest update in a tweet.
Shabia Mantoo, a spokesperson for the Geneva-based agency, said she would soon provide details about the numbers by country.
