Ukrainian government asks for Russian passwords, info on Russian cyber weaknesses

Ukrainian officials are publicly soliciting Russian passwords and details of Russian cyber weaknesses, posting an appeal on Twitter for information could help hackers break into Russian networks. "If you possess any information regarding vulnerabilities in Russian cyber defenses (bugs, backdoors, credentials), please report it," Ukraine's State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection said https://twitter.com/dsszzi/status/1498245709031776258 in a tweet.

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 18:05 IST
Ukrainian government asks for Russian passwords, info on Russian cyber weaknesses

Ukrainian officials are publicly soliciting Russian passwords and details of Russian cyber weaknesses, posting an appeal on Twitter for information could help hackers break into Russian networks.

"If you possess any information regarding vulnerabilities in Russian cyber defenses (bugs, backdoors, credentials), please report it," Ukraine's State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection said https://twitter.com/dsszzi/status/1498245709031776258 in a tweet. Ukrainian officials did not immediately respond to a message seeking further comment on the appeal, but Ukrainian officials have increasingly appealed to hackers worldwide to help fight back against Russia's invasion.

Over the weekend Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said Ukraine was creating an "IT army" to fight against Russia's digital intrusions - and a Telegram channel devoted to the effort has since made repeated claims of knocking Russian websites offline through denials of service. Russia calls its action a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine.

Last week, Ukraine called on its hacker underground to help protect critical infrastructure and conduct cyber spying missions against Russian troops.

