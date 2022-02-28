Left Menu

Satellite firm Viasat probes suspected cyberattack in Ukraine and elsewhere

The outage could have been due to a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, Sky News reported https://news.sky.com/story/satellite-giant-viasat-probes-suspected-broadband-cyberattack-amid-russia-fears-12554004 on Monday. President Vladimir Putin's government accuses Western nations of making up accusations of cyber warfare in order to blacken Russia's name.

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 18:36 IST
Satellite firm Viasat probes suspected cyberattack in Ukraine and elsewhere

U.S.-listed satellite communications firm Viasat Inc said on Monday it was investigating a suspected cyberattack that caused a partial outage in its residential broadband services in Ukraine and other European countries.

Viasat said a third-party cybersecurity firm was looking into the causes of an outage in recent days across its KA-SAT network, which provides high-speed satellite internet coverage in Europe and Mediterranean markets. The outage could have been due to a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, Sky News reported https://news.sky.com/story/satellite-giant-viasat-probes-suspected-broadband-cyberattack-amid-russia-fears-12554004 on Monday. Such attacks hit a number of Ukrainian banks and government websites shortly before Russia's invasion last week.

"Our investigation into the outage continues, but so far we believe it was caused by a cyber event," the company said in a statement, adding that there was "no indication" that customer data was involved. President Vladimir Putin's government accuses Western nations of making up accusations of cyber warfare in order to blacken Russia's name.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
3
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022