U.S. says will hold Russia accountable for 'unprovoked war'
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 28-02-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 20:53 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
A senior U.S. official said on Monday that Russia would be held accountable for its invasion of Ukraine as Kiev and its allies push for a probe into possible war crimes.
"There must be consequences for Russia's unprovoked war," U.S. under-secretary for arms control and international security Bonnie Jenkins told the Geneva-based Conference on Disarmament. "The world is watching and we will hold Russia accountable."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mexico says U.S. suspends avocado shipments from Michoacan state
Mexico says U.S. suspends avocado shipments from key state, flags security risk
Mexico says U.S. suspends avocado shipments from key state, flags security risk
Blinken says risk of Russian invasion high enough to justify U.S. embassy drawdown
Canada police in standoff with protesters blocking bridge to U.S.