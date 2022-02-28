U.S. says will hold Russia accountable for 'unprovoked war'

A senior U.S. official said on Monday that Russia would be held accountable for its invasion of Ukraine as Kiev and its allies push for a probe into possible war crimes.

"There must be consequences for Russia's unprovoked war," U.S. under-secretary for arms control and international security Bonnie Jenkins told the Geneva-based Conference on Disarmament. "The world is watching and we will hold Russia accountable."

