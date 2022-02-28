POLL-Colombia inflation seen to rise further in February

Forecasts for Colombia's inflation for this year and next ticked upwards once more due to rising prices in February, which could prompt the Andean country's central bank to more aggressively raise interest rates, a Reuters poll revealed on Monday.

According to median forecasts from 14 analysts, Colombia's consumer prices could have risen 1.28% in February which, while lower than the 1.67% reported in January, is almost double the 0.67% increase reported in February 2021. Analysts' estimates ranged between 1.13% and 1.65%.

If the median forecast is met, Colombia's 12-month inflation will hit 7.60% in February, widening the gap with the central bank's 3% target. Analysts expect rising prices to be led by food and education.

"Global supply problems, high commodity prices, widespread price changes and a weak peso point to persistent inflationary pressures in the short term," David Cubides, an economist at bank Banco Itau, said. As well as global pressures, Colombia's inflation is also being pushed higher by a 10.07% increase in the minimum wage, as well as the Colombian peso falling 8% against the dollar in the last 12 months.

Analysts now expect inflation to finish this year at 5.50%, significantly higher than the 4.55% predicted in last month's poll. Expectations for inflation in 2023 also rose to 3.75%, from 3.50% in January's poll.

As a result, analysts now expect the central bank to raise its benchmark interest rate by more than previously thought, perhaps to 6.75% by the end of the year, up from a previous estimate of 5.75%. In fact, those polled suggest that the central bank board could raise the rate by 125 basis points in its March meeting to 5.25%, greater than the 100 basis-point rise it introduced in January.

"With signs of a more pronounced normalization cycle from the (U.S.) Federal Reserve, coupled with consecutive upside inflation surprises and robust activity dynamics, the board is likely to move monetary policy into contraction territory," Cubides said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)