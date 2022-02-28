Lithuania asks Google and Apple to remove Yandex ride-hailing app -transport ministry
Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 28-02-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 21:12 IST
- Country:
- Lithuania
Lithuania's transport and economy ministers said on Monday they asked Google and Apple to remove, in Lithuania, the app for the Yandex.taxi ride-hailing service, owned by Uber and Russia's Yandex.
The app is a threat to Lithuanian national security, Lithuania's transport minister Marius Skuodsi said in his ministry's statement on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Blinken says Ukraine embassy drawdown prudent given high risk of Russian invasion
Blinken says risk of Russian invasion high enough to justify U.S. embassy drawdown
Ukraine sees no point closing airspace amid Russia tension, says official
WRAPUP 1-U.S. says diplomacy still open to end Ukraine standoff with Russia
Ukraine sees no point closing airspace amid Russia tension, says official