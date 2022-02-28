Left Menu

D B Realty wins legal case regarding Mumbai land parcel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 21:52 IST
D B Realty wins legal case regarding Mumbai land parcel
  • Country:
  • India

D B Realty on Tuesday said it has won a legal case regarding the title of a land owned by the company in Mumbai and will now develop a 2 million square feet office complex.

In a regulatory filing, D B Realty informed that its subsidiary Esteem Properties owns about 22,000 square meters of land at Andheri (East) in Mumbai and was subject matter of Public Interest Litigation.

''By order dated 7 May, 2010, the Hon. High Court at Mumbai had ruled against Esteem. Esteem subsequently preferred an appeal against the Hon. High Court's Order before the Hon. Supreme Court,'' the filing said.

The Supreme Court vide order dated February 28, 2022 has interalia allowed Esteem's appeal, D B Realty said.

Pursuant to the decision of the Supreme Court, the company said that the ''freehold vacant land admeasuring approx 22,000 square meters situated in commercial zone is now available to Esteem for development.'' The company intends to develop the subject land into a 2 million sq feet (leasable area) grade A office space in the next three years, the filing said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
3
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022