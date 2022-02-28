Left Menu

Amazon Alexa can connect users with healthcare providers in the US

Amazon customers can now avail telehealth services through their Echo devices.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-02-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 22:34 IST
Amazon Alexa can connect users with healthcare providers in the US
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Amazon customers can now avail telehealth services through their Echo devices. According to The Verge, the service is provided by telemedicine company Teladoc, one of the largest telemedicine companies in the United States.

Customers can connect with Teladoc by saying "Alexa, I want to talk to a doctor." They'll get a call back on their device from a Teladoc doctor. The service is only for non-emergency visits, like allergies or flu symptoms. At this point, visits are audio-only, but video visits are "coming soon," according to a press release.

"Whether they're taking care of their sick child in the middle of the night or wanting to ask a doctor about allergy symptoms in between meetings during the day, we hope this experience will help customers find the convenient help they want from the comfort of their own home," Debra Chrapaty, vice president and chief operating officer at Amazon Alexa, said in a statement. In the initial screening call, Teladoc will collect medical history and insurance information from customers, spokesperson Marguerite Pinheiro said in an email to The Verge. Visits will be USD 75 for users without insurance. For people with insurance, costs will vary and under some plans, the call could be free.

The announcement is part of Amazon's continued expansion into healthcare. The company has its own telehealth service, Amazon Care, which was initially available to Amazon employees and has since been expanded to other companies. It also launched an elder care service in December that connects with an emergency hotline and can pair with fall detection hardware. The use of telemedicine spiked at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as healthcare organisations rapidly transitioned away from in-person care. It started to drop off during 2021, but more people are still using it than they were pre-pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
3
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022