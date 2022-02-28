Left Menu

Ukraine official says talks with Russia were difficult

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 28-02-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 22:52 IST
A member of the Ukrainian delegation at ceasefire talks with Russia on Monday said the negotiations were difficult and the Russian side was biased.

"The Russian side, unfortunately, still has a very biased view of the destructive processes it has launched," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter after attending the talks near the Belarusian border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

