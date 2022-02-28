Left Menu

Space Agency: Mission with Russia "unlikely"

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 28-02-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 23:18 IST
The European Space Agency says the planned launch of a joint mission with Russia to Mars this year is now “very unlikely” due to sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

Following a meeting of officials from its 22 member states Monday, the agency said in a statement that it was assessing the consequences of sanctions for its cooperation with Russia's Roscosmos space agency.

“Regarding the ExoMars program continuation, the sanctions and the wider context make a launch in 2022 very unlikely,” it said.

The launch was already postponed from 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak and technical problems.

The mission's goal is to put a lander on the red planet to help determine whether there has ever been life on Mars. On Saturday, Roscosmos said it was pulling its personnel from the European space port in Kourou, French Guiana.(AP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

