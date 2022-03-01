Left Menu

Facebook-owner Meta will restrict access to Russia's RT, Sputnik in EU

Meta Platforms, parent company of Facebook, will restrict access to Russian state media outlets RT and Sputnik across the European Union, the company's head of global affairs, Nick Clegg, said in a tweet on Monday.

Clegg said the social media company had received requests from a number of governments and the EU to take further steps in relation to Russian state-controlled media on its platforms.

