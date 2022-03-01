Left Menu

Zoom edges past quarterly revenue estimates

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2022 02:38 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 02:38 IST
Zoom edges past quarterly revenue estimates

Zoom Video Communications Inc beat Wall Street expectations for fourth-quarter revenue on Monday, benefiting from the diversification of its offerings beyond the key Meetings platform even as the pandemic-driven boom cools.

The video conferencing platform reported revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter ended Jan. 31, compared to analysts' estimate of $1.05 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Also Read: Ukraine's currency extends losses, down 8% in 2022 -Refinitiv

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
4
Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central bank from SWIFT banking system, reports AP.

Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central ba...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022