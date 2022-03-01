Ukraine's Zelenskiy says it is time to consider no-fly zone for Russian aircraft
Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy said on Monday it was time to consider imposing a no-fly zone for Russian missiles, planes and helicopters in response to Russian shelling of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.
In a video address, Zelenskiy did not specify how and by whom a no-fly zone would be enforced. He said Russia had launched 56 rocket strikes and fired 113 cruise missiles against Ukraine in the past five days.
