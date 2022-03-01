Left Menu

Roku is removing RT from the Roku Channel Store in Europe - source

Meta Platforms Inc, the parent company of Facebook, announced earlier on Monday that it would restrict access to RT and the news agency Sputnik in the European Union. Facebook and Alphabet Inc's Google also banned RT and other state media from running ads on their platforms.

Streaming media company Roku is removing the app for Russian state-controlled television network Russia Today from its Roku Channel Store in Europe, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Roku joins other technology companies that have taken steps to restrict access to Russian state media outlets.

Facebook and Alphabet Inc's Google also banned RT and other state media from running ads on their platforms. Google's YouTube on Saturday said it had suspended several Russian state-media channels from making money on ads.

