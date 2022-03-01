Russia's Fridman and Aven to contest 'spurious' EU sanctions

Russian billionaires Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven said they would contest the "spurious and unfounded basis" of European Union sanctions and use all means available to overturn them. "Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven... are profoundly shocked by the demonstrably false allegations made in the EU Regulation purporting to justify the basis on which they have been sanctioned," the businessmen said.

"Mr. Fridman and Mr. Aven will contest the spurious and unfounded basis for the imposition of these sanctions - vigorously and through all means available to them – to reverse unwarranted and unnecessary damage to the livelihoods and prosperity of their many employees, customers, partners, and stakeholders and the businesses that they and their partners have built up over the past 25 years." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov is among 26 prominent people sanctioned by the European Union for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to the decision published on Monday in the EU's official journal.

