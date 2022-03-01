TMCEL's upgraded mobile financial service goes live in Mozambique

Mozambique's TMCEL has upgraded its mobile money service, mKesh, and the solution is now live with Ericsson Wallet Platform - Ericsson's mobile financial Services solution - the latter announced on Monday.

The Ericsson Wallet Platform is a mobile wallet solution that lets people conduct banking transactions with ease, directly from their mobile device. Built on the latest security technologies and open architecture framework principles, the solution is aimed at empowering financial management, including for people who don't have access to traditional banking services.

"The upgrade of the mKesh mobile financial service with Ericsson is a vital component of our ambition to support digital transformation across Mozambique. Our joint commitment to financial inclusion is important to broaden the depth of the economy in the country," said Binda Celestino Augusto Jocker, TMCEL Chief Operational Officer.

The upgrade will make it easier for TMCEL's customers to make fast and easy-to-use financial transactions on a next-generation mobile financial service. It is a key enabler for connecting and supporting new emerging industries in the country and accelerating financial inclusion in the country.

Ericsson Wallet Platform solutions are used by more than 300 million people worldwide.

Commenting on this development, Todd Ashton, Vice President and Head of Ericsson South and East Africa, said, "With Ericsson's industry-leading and state-of-the-art Wallet Platform, we are enabling TMCEL to broaden the community of financial transactions by further contributing to the economic and digital development, connecting and supporting new emerging industries, and accelerating #AfricaInMotion."