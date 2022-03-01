Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts supplier GMB Corp recorded unauthorised access to a server on Feb. 27, the day after one of Toyota Motor Corp's suppliers reported a cyberattack that halted one of the automaker's domestic factories.

GMB said in a statement that the unauthorised access appeared to be ransomware and it is working with police and other relevant companies to counter the issue.

The company said it has not identified any leaks of information so far from the unauthorised access.

