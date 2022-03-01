Left Menu

Google adds new content detectors for data loss prevention in Drive

Updated: 01-03-2022 14:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Google has added new content detectors for data loss prevention (DLP) in Drive. The new intelligent, machine learning-based detectors for content inspection are pre-trained to automatically detect sensitive content, which means no additional work is required on the part of the admin.

For the unversed, content detectors specify sensitive content types to scan and report. The content is scanned and reported depending on the type of content.

The newly-added content based detectors for DLP in Google Drive include:

  • SEC filings
  • Legal briefs and court orders
  • Tax documents
  • Contracts
  • Patents
  • Resumes
  • Finance Forms
  • Source codes, system logs and more.

In addition, Google has added more than forty new parameters for regional security, such as Auth token; API Keys; Belgium ID; Global VIN; Germany TIN and India GST, among others.

"These additional detectors, along with intelligent based scanning, help to further secure your environment and sensitive data. Administrators can enforce policies to restrict external sharing, applying classification labels, preventing uploads or warning users based on these intelligent detectors," Google wrote in a blog post.

The new content-based detection and additional regional security detectors for data loss prevention in Google Drive will be available to Google Workspace Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, as well as Cloud Identity Premium customers.

