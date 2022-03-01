Egypt's Suez Canal revenue increases 15.1% in Feb
The Suez Canal posted a 15.1% jump in its revenue amounting to $545.5 million for the month of February, the chairman of the authority managing the Egyptian waterway said on Tuesday.
