Egypt's Suez Canal revenue increases 15.1% in Feb

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 01-03-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 15:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Suez Canal posted a 15.1% jump in its revenue amounting to $545.5 million for the month of February, the chairman of the authority managing the Egyptian waterway said on Tuesday.

