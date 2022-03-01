Russia's Lavrov says there is a danger of Ukraine acquiring nuclear weapons
Russia's foreign minister told a Geneva disarmament meeting on Tuesday that Kyiv has been seeking to acquire nuclear weapons, calling this a real danger that it needed to prevent. "Ukraine still has Soviet technologies and the means of delivery of such weapons," Sergei Lavov told the Geneva-based Conference on Disarmament in a pre-recorded address.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's foreign minister told a Geneva disarmament meeting on Tuesday that Kyiv has been seeking to acquire nuclear weapons, calling this a real danger that it needed to prevent.
"Ukraine still has Soviet technologies and the means of delivery of such weapons," Sergei Lavov told the Geneva-based Conference on Disarmament in a pre-recorded address. "We cannot fail to respond to this real danger," he said. At the same meeting, Ukraine's foreign minister accused Russia of war crimes through its shelling of his country and called for a special meeting to address Russian aggression and weapons of mass destruction.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 6-U.S. says Russia may create pretext to attack Ukraine
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks wary on Ukraine warnings, oil climbs
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks skid on Ukraine fears, oil at 7-year peak
FOREX-Ukraine tension reins in euro, drives rush to safe-havens
War, peace, stalemate? Week ahead may decide Ukraine's fate