At least 10 killed in latest rocket strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv, says Ukrainian official
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 01-03-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 16:34 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
At least 10 people were killed and 35 wounded on Tuesday in rockets strikes by Russian forces on the centre of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said in a post on social media.
"The rubble is being cleared and there will be even more victims and wounded," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Interior Ministry
- Kharkiv
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 6-U.S. says Russia may create pretext to attack Ukraine
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks wary on Ukraine warnings, oil climbs
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks skid on Ukraine fears, oil at 7-year peak
FOREX-Ukraine tension reins in euro, drives rush to safe-havens
War, peace, stalemate? Week ahead may decide Ukraine's fate