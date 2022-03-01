At least 10 killed in latest rocket strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv, says Ukrainian official

At least 10 people were killed and 35 wounded on Tuesday in rockets strikes by Russian forces on the centre of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said in a post on social media.

"The rubble is being cleared and there will be even more victims and wounded," he said.

