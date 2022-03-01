Left Menu

Russian billionaire Fridman resigns from Veon board

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 01-03-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 17:03 IST
Mikhail Fridman Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman has stepped down from the board of directors of Veon, the mobile network operator said on Tuesday.

Fridman is the biggest shareholder in the Amsterdam-based company, which operates networks in Ukraine and Russia as well as Algeria, Kazakhstan, and Pakistan.

