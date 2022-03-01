Russian billionaire Fridman resigns from Veon board
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 01-03-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 17:03 IST
- Country:
- Netherlands
Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman has stepped down from the board of directors of Veon, the mobile network operator said on Tuesday.
Fridman is the biggest shareholder in the Amsterdam-based company, which operates networks in Ukraine and Russia as well as Algeria, Kazakhstan, and Pakistan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Algeria
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Amsterdam
- Mikhail Fridman
- Russian
- Kazakhstan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 6-U.S. says Russia may create pretext to attack Ukraine
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks wary on Ukraine warnings, oil climbs
FOREX-Ukraine tension reins in euro, drives rush to safe-havens
War, peace, stalemate? Week ahead may decide Ukraine's fate
US: Over 130,000 Russian troops now staged outside Ukraine