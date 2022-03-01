Left Menu

Customer experience solutions provider Concentrix to hire 2,500 employees

The doubling of the headcount will meet the anticipated higher growth over the next 12 months to bolster its ongoing innovation, engagement and delivery capabilities to clients around the globe, said Ajaz Mohammed, head of delivery at the company.According to Concentrix Catalyst, the global customer experience solutions market is a USD 550 billion opportunities.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 17:32 IST
Customer experience solutions provider Concentrix to hire 2,500 employees
  • Country:
  • India

Nasdaq-listed Concentrix Corporation, which provides customer experience solutions and technology, will double its headcount here to over 5,000 this year.

Concentrix Catalyst, the local arm of the US parent, already employs 2,500 here, having hired more than 300 in the last quarter alone at the newly-created experience design and engineering team, it said in a statement.

The company will be hiring mid to senior-level software engineers, project managers and technical architects across several verticals, including telecom and media, technology and software, fintech, transportation and logistics, industrial, retail and healthcare, Dinesh Venugopal, president at Concentrix Catalyst said.

Concentrix Catalyst already has centres in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata. The doubling of the headcount will meet the anticipated higher growth over the next 12 months to bolster its ongoing innovation, engagement and delivery capabilities to clients around the globe, said Ajaz Mohammed, head of delivery at the company.

According to Concentrix Catalyst, the global customer experience solutions market is a USD 550 billion opportunities. Expanding the tech talent of our Catalyst India team will help us support our long-term vision to provide the best services on a global scale to its clients, Venugopal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022