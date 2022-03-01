Left Menu

Over 11.6 mln content pieces 'actioned' on Facebook in India during January: Meta

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 18:39 IST
Social media giant Meta on Tuesday said that over 11.6 million content pieces were ''actioned'' on Facebook across 13 violation categories in India in January.

These categories include bullying and harassment, child endangerment, dangerous organisations and individuals, and adult nudity and sexual activity.

Other areas where content was actioned were hate speech, suicide and self-injury, spam, and violent and graphic content, Meta said in its India monthly report under IT rules.

Facebook ''actioned'' over 11.6 million content pieces between January 1-31 across multiple categories while Instagram took action against nearly 3.2 million pieces of content across 12 categories during the same period.

It is pertinent to mention that big social media platforms have drawn flak in the past over hate speech, misinformation and fake news circulating on their platforms, and there have been persistent calls from various quarters to make them more accountable.

Under the IT rules that came into effect in May last year, large digital platforms (with over five million users) have to publish periodic compliance reports every month, mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken thereon. It also includes details of content removed or disabled via proactive monitoring using automated tools.

As per the latest report by Meta, over 11.6 million content pieces were actioned by Facebook during January, which included content related to spam (6.5 million), violent and graphic content (1.8 million), adult nudity and sexual activity (1.4 million), and hate speech (28,600).

Other categories under which content was actioned included bullying and harassment (2,33,600), suicide and self-injury (2,56,500), dangerous organisations and individuals: terrorism (3,02,900); and dangerous organisations and individuals: organised hate (17,300).

In case of Facebook in January, 911 reports were received through the Indian grievance mechanism, the report said, adding that ''we responded to 100 per cent of these 911 reports''.

Facebook's parent company recently changed its name to Meta.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

