Harley suspends business, bike shipments to Russia

Harley-Davidson Inc said on Tuesday it had suspended its business and shipments of its bikes to Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine last week.

The attack marked the biggest conflict in Europe since World War Two. Many Western firms, including General Motors Co and Germany's Daimler Truck Holding AG, have idled operations in Russia. Harley did not immediately respond to a request for additional details on the suspension.

Separately, Canadian auto-parts maker Magna International which houses six manufacturing facilities and roughly 2,500 employees in Russia said its operations were currently running and it would continue to monitor the situation.

