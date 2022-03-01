Russia, Ukraine to hold second round of talks on March 2, TASS reports
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-03-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 19:20 IST
The second round of Russia-Ukraine talks is planned for March 2, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, quoting a source on the Russian side.
After the first round of negotiations which took place on Monday and produced no tangible results, the sides had said they would meet again in the coming days.
