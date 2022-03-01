UK prohibits Russia's Sberbank from sterling clearance

Britain on Tuesday banned Russia's Sberbank from correspondent banking and sterling clearance, following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last week.

The information was contained in a notice https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1057877/Notice_Russia_010322.pdf on the government website.

It follows remarks from Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss earlier this week that she would freeze the assets of all Russian banks, while bringing forward a legislation that would prevent them from clearing payments in sterling.

