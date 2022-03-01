Nokia, STC successfully trial first 1-Teratbit high-capacity channel in MEA

Nokia and Saudi Telecom Company (stc) have successfully completed the first field trial of a 1-Terabit high-capacity channel in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

"This trial effectively demonstrates how service providers, like stc, can benefit from 1830 PSI-M to quickly scale and enhance the network capacity limit by using the existing infrastructure and without making significant investments," Khalid Hussain, Head of stc Customer Business Team at Nokia said in a statement.

As part of the trial, Nokia's 1830 Photonic Service Interconnect – Modular (PSI-M) solution was directly installed in stc's data center rack in Riyadh and used AC power supply. The solution will allow the Saudi company to continue to further scale network capacity and support new high-bandwidth services, over a robust reliable network infrastructure.

Nokia's 1830 PSI-M is a compact, high capacity, modular optical networking platform, optimized for Data Center Interconnect (DCI) applications over metro, regional and long haul distances. It is designed to address the growing demand for DCI applications and the need to transport new high bandwidth services such as 400GbE and 800GbE from the latest generations of routers.

Commenting on this milestone, Badr Al-Lhieb, Infrastructure Sector VP, stc, said, "We are thrilled at the successful completion of this crucial trial. We are committed to providing the best possible network experience to our subscribers. Nokia's industry-leading solutions will help us address the current capacity requirements and quickly scale as the requirement grows while keeping our costs in control. We look forward to working with them on this initiative."