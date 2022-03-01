Left Menu

U.S. looking closely at possible war crimes in Ukraine -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 20:52 IST
The United States is looking closely at whether war crimes were committed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine and engaging with partners around the world on the issue, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

There have been "a range of reports that are horrifying about barbaric tactics, whether it's cluster bombs or other tactics that we've seen that could be classified as a war crime," Psaki said in an interview with Fox News Channel. "We will be closely watching and assessing exactly that question."

