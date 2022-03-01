Left Menu

Shelling of Kharkiv resembles 1990s atrocities in Bosnia - UK PM Johnson

The shelling of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv by Russian forces is an atrocity reminiscent of the attacks on Sarajevo by the Serbs in the 1990s, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, adding such attacks were uniting the world against Russia.

"It reminds me, if anything, if you remember the shelling of Sarajevo market by the Serbs, the shelling of innocent people in Bosnia, it has that feel to me of an atrocity committed deliberately against a civilian centre," Johnson said at a news conference in Estonia. "I think people's stomachs are being turned by what's happening, and they're seeing it's necessary to stand up against Russian aggression (and) to support the Ukrainians."

