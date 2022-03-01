Amazon's cloud gaming service now available to everyone in the US

Amazon Luna, a cloud gaming service by Amazon that lets you play games on existing devices, is now available to everyone in the United States.

Starting today, you can try Luna on compatible devices, including Fire TV, Fire tablets, Windows PCs, Chromebook, Macs, iPhones, iPads, and Android phones.

Additionally, Amazon has launched three new gaming channels on Luna, taking the total count to 6. The newly-added channels include Prime Gaming Channel, Retro Channel and Jackbox Games Channel.

The new Prime Gaming Channel brings Amazon Prime customers a unique offer to try a rotating selection of free games on Luna while the Retro Channel offers beloved classic games like Street Fighter II' - Hyper Fighting -, Metal Slug 3, Castlevania Anniversary Collection, and more for USD4.99 per month.

The Jackbox Games Channel is available for USD4.99 per month and lets you play all eight Party Packs from Jackbox Games with one subscription.

Amazon Luna is also getting two new features:

Live Broadcasting to Twitch - stream gameplay live with a camera feed overlaid on-screen with a new broadcast button.

Luna Phone Controller - you can now try Luna on Fire TV using just an iPhone or Android phone as the controller through the Luna Controller app.

As far as pricing is concerned, on April 1, starting a new subscription for Luna+ will cost USD9.99 per month and Family Channel will cost USD5.99 per month. Existing early access customers, and customers who sign up for Luna+ or Family Channel by March 31, 2022, can lock in founder's pricing and keep Luna+ at USD5.99 per month and Family Channel USD2.99 per month.

"Today, we're excited to make Luna available to all customers in the mainland United States, with a unique offer for Prime members to play free games, new Twitch broadcast features for creators, and a broad lineup of titles for any gamer to enjoy," said Daniel Rausch, Vice President, Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services.