Left Menu

Harley suspends business, bike shipments to Russia

Harley-Davidson Inc said on Tuesday it had suspended its business and shipments of its bikes to Russia following that country's invasion of Ukraine last week. Canadian auto-parts maker Magna International which houses six manufacturing facilities and has roughly 2,500 employees in Russia, said its operations were currently running and it would continue to monitor the situation.

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 21:55 IST
Harley suspends business, bike shipments to Russia

Harley-Davidson Inc said on Tuesday it had suspended its business and shipments of its bikes to Russia following that country's invasion of Ukraine last week. The attack marked the biggest conflict in Europe since World War Two. Many Western firms, including General Motors Co and Germany's Daimler Truck Holding AG, have idled operations in Russia.

Harley did not immediately respond to a request for additional details on the suspension or the size of its operations in Russia. Russia's President Vladimir Putin has been photographed riding Harley-Davidson bikes, and joined a gathering of bikers in Ukraine in 2010.

Europe is Milwaukee-based Harley's second-largest market for retail sales of bikes after the United States. Canadian auto-parts maker Magna International which houses six manufacturing facilities and has roughly 2,500 employees in Russia, said its operations were currently running and it would continue to monitor the situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022