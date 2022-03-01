Left Menu

Delhi Police uses word play to tell children -- 'no ball' is edible

Using a humour-laced tweet, the Delhi Police on Tuesday sent out a message for ensuring safety of young citizens, especially children, to deter them from consuming inedible cricket balls.

Using a humour-laced tweet, the Delhi Police on Tuesday sent out a message for ensuring safety of young citizens, especially children, to deter them from consuming ''inedible cricket balls''. This was in response to a tweet on Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma's official Twitter handle: ''Cricket balls are edible…right?''. The official Twitter handle of the Delhi Police sought to send out a message on public safety using a cricket lingo and word play. ''SAFETY ADVISORY: No-ball is edible! If you try, you will surely get a (free) hit!'' the Delhi Police responded on Twitter, and quoted the start cricketer's tweet. According to police, ''Often, followers or fans, especially children, get influenced by cricketers and actors. They might unknowingly try to eat a ball and choke.'' ''In the tweet, we have made it clear that 'no ball' is edible, and if you attempt to eat, it will give you a (free) hit,'' a senior police official said, referring to the impact a celebrity's words can have on impressionable minds. It is a safety message directed at people who might try, the official said, adding, ''It is just like advisories -- 'Please do not try this at home' -- issued to viewers of WWE (wrestling) matches''.

