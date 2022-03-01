Left Menu

Domino's Pizza CEO announces retirement as Q4 sales weaken

That was short of Wall Streets forecast of USD 1.38 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet. Dominos earned USD 4.25 per share in the fourth quarter, also falling short of the USD 4.28 that analysts forecast.The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company said US sales were down 3 per cent in the fourth quarter. Sales comparisons were also impacted by an extra week in 2020, the company said.Dominos shares fell 3 per cent in morning trading.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 22:14 IST
Domino's Pizza CEO announces retirement as Q4 sales weaken
Representative image Image Credit: PR Newswire
  • Country:
  • United States

Domino's Pizza CEO Ritch Allison announced his retirement on Tuesday, the same day the company announced weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

Allison, 55, said he will step down at the end of April. He will be replaced by Russell Weiner, 53, who is currently Domino's president and chief operating officer.

Domino's global revenue fell 1 per cent to USD 1.34 billion in the October-December period. That was short of Wall Street's forecast of USD 1.38 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet. Domino's earned USD 4.25 per share in the fourth quarter, also falling short of the USD 4.28 that analysts forecast.

The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company said US sales were down 3 per cent in the fourth quarter. On a conference call with investors Tuesday, Domino's said staffing shortages forced some stores to limit their hours and impacted customer service. Sales comparisons were also impacted by an extra week in 2020, the company said.

Domino's shares fell 3 per cent in morning trading.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022