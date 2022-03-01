Left Menu

Russia kills 5 in attack on Kyiv TV tower

Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday evening that the Russian forces fired at the Kyiv TV tower and Ukraines main Holocaust memorial, among other civilian sites targeted on the sixth day of the Russian invasion.Ukraines State Service for Emergency Situations said the strikes on the TV tower killed five people and left five more wounded.Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, posted a photo of clouds of smoke around the TV tower, and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko shared a video of it being hit.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 01-03-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 22:42 IST
Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday evening that the Russian forces fired at the Kyiv TV tower and Ukraine's main Holocaust memorial, among other civilian sites targeted on the sixth day of the Russian invasion.

Ukraine's State Service for Emergency Situations said the strikes on the TV tower killed five people and left five more wounded.

Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, posted a photo of clouds of smoke around the TV tower, and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko shared a video of it being hit. Klitschko said an electrical substation powering the tower and a control room on the tower were damaged as the result.

The head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, Andriy Yermak, said on Facebook that a “powerful missile attack on the territory where the (Babi) Yar memorial complex is located” is underway.

Babi Yar, a ravine in Kyiv, is where nearly 34,000 Jews were killed within 48 hours in 1941 when the city was under Nazi occupation. The killing was carried out by SS troops along with local collaborators.

