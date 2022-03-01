Left Menu

Renders leaked for Sony's Xperia 1 IV

Japanese tech conglomerate Sony's 2022 flagship Android smartphone has been portrayed in leaked renders today, showing it from all angles in all its boxy, flat-sided glory.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 01-03-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 22:48 IST
Renders leaked for Sony's Xperia 1 IV
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese tech conglomerate Sony's 2022 flagship Android smartphone has been portrayed in leaked renders today, showing it from all angles in all its boxy, flat-sided glory. According to GSM Arena, this phone is obviously expected to be the successor to the Xperia 1 III from 2021, and it's very easily recognizable as part of the Sony stable.

The phone's design is eerily reminiscent of the Xperia 1 III, although the sides look even flatter this time around. Sony's trademarks including its camera shutter button on the lower right side, the power button with embedded fingerprint sensor in the middle, and the volume rocker above it, were all visible.

On the front, there's a 6.5" non-curved display with matching top and bottom bezels. The selfie camera is in that top bezel. The rear camera module is familiar and houses three sensors and an LED flash. As per GSM Arena, on the bottom, there's the SIM card tray and the USB-C port. The phone retains the 3.5mm headphone jack in the top part, and there's no Google Assistant key to be seen anywhere. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022