Russian liberal Ekho Moskvy radio station has been taken off the air

Ekho Moskvy, a liberal radio station in Moscow, has been taken off the air, Alexei Venediktov, its head and one of Russia's most prominent journalists, said on social media on Tuesday.

The websites of the radio station and the TV Rain online news channel are also partly down in Moscow after Russian prosecutors' request to restrict access to them.

