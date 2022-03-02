Left Menu

DirecTV plans to drop Russia's RT America from lineup

A DirecTV spokesman said the company has been reviewing programmers in its lineup where contracts are set to expire this year, and was already re-assessing the value RT America brings to its broader customer base. DirecTV found it necessary to remove the network following the devastating events in Ukraine, the spokesman added.

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2022 00:10 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 00:10 IST
DirecTV plans to drop Russia's RT America from lineup

DirecTV, the largest satellite provider in the United States, said on Tuesday it was planning to drop Russian media outlet RT America from its line-up in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"In line with our previous agreement with RT America, we are accelerating this year's contract expiration timeline and will no longer offer their programming effective immediately," DirecTV, about 70% of which is owned by AT&T, said in a statement to Reuters. A DirecTV spokesman said the company has been reviewing programmers in its lineup where contracts are set to expire this year, and was already re-assessing the value RT America brings to its broader customer base.

DirecTV found it necessary to remove the network following the devastating events in Ukraine, the spokesman added. Anna Belkina, RT's deputy editor-in-chief, issued a statement defending the network's coverage and saying its critics had failed to identify "a single example, a single grain of evidence that what RT has reported over these days, and continues to report, is not true."

"When it comes to the Russian voice, or just a different perspective, it is not allowed to exist in the free media space, Belkina said. Facebook owner Meta Platforms and TikTok on Monday announced they would block access to RT and to the news agency Sputnik in the European Union. Streaming service Roku Inc also said it is removing RT from the Roku Channel Store in Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
2
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
3
Nokia pioneering distributed massive MIMO with AT&T

Nokia pioneering distributed massive MIMO with AT&T

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong leader calls for calm, after supermarkets emptied ahead of mass COVID testing; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong leader calls for calm, after supermarkets emp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022