EXCLUSIVE-Google drops RT, other Russian state media from its news features

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2022 01:59 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 01:59 IST
Alphabet Inc's Google confirmed on Tuesday that it had removed Russian state-funded publishers such as RT from its news-related features, including the Google News search tool, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and various sanctions against Russia.

Kent Walker, Google's president of global affairs, said earlier Tuesday in a blog post that "in this extraordinary crisis we are taking extraordinary measures to stop the spread of misinformation and disrupt disinformation campaigns online."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

