BRIEF-Apple Has Stopped Selling All Equipment On Its Official Online Store In Russia - CNN Reporter Tweet
Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2022 02:07 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 02:01 IST
March 1 (Reuters) -
* APPLE HAS STOPPED SELLING ALL EQUIPMENT ON ITS OFFICIAL ONLINE STORE IN RUSSIA - CNN REPORTER TWEET Source text: https://bit.ly/3vuaWwd Further company coverage:
Also Read: Avolon readies for disruptions in aircraft payments from any Russia sanctions -CEO
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RUSSIA
Advertisement