Apple says it halted all product sales in Russia
Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2022 02:25 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 02:23 IST
Apple Inc said on Tuesday it has paused all product sales in Russia in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The company also said it was halting all exports into the country and is limiting use of Apple Pay and other services.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NATO to consider new troops on southeastern flank amid Russian threat
Sliver of hope: Kremlin sees a diplomatic path on Ukraine
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia markets slip, investors mull potential impact of Russia invading Ukraine
FOREX-Ukraine tensions, Fed hike talk drag on euro
Japan minister: Sanctions are among possible steps if Russia invades Ukraine