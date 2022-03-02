Russian VTB Bank's mobile app may not work fully on Apple mobiles, bank says

Russia's VTB Bank's mobile app may soon not function fully on devices using Apple's iOS operating system, the news agency RIA agency cited the bank as saying on Tuesday.

Apple said it had paused all sales in Russia and that Apple Pay and other services had been limited there. It also said it had disabled information on traffic and live incidents in its Apple Maps application.

