'Spider-Man' helps theater chain AMC beat revenue estimates
Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2022 03:32 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 03:32 IST
Theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc beat estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday as box-office hits such as "Spider-Man: No Way Home" brought people back to the movies.
Revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was $1.17 billion. Analysts on average expected $1.10 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
