Ooredoo and Ericsson partner to provide offshore enterprise connectivity in Qatar

At Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC22) in Barcelona, Ericsson and Ooredoo on Monday announced a multi-year partnership to provide offshore enterprise connectivity in Qatar. The project will begin in the second quarter of 2022.

"Today's agreement with Ooredoo is an important step that will benefit the oil and gas industry. Ericsson has a strong roadmap and track-record in delivering 5G-ready solutions and we are proud to be Ooredoo's partner to modernise the networks of the oil and gas industry," said Fadi Pharaon, President of Ericsson Middle East and Africa.

The five-year partnership will see Ericsson supplying and managing the 4G network for the Ooredoo oil and gas enterprise customers at their offshore sites to meet their traffic requirements.

Ericsson will provide 5G-ready Ericsson Radio System 4G radio solutions to modernize the enterprises' current communication infrastructure and simplify the communication for the Ooredoo oil and gas enterprise customers to have their traffic carried securely over Ooredoo's network, opening more opportunities for the Ooredoo oil and gas enterprise customers to develop more use cases for automation in the future.

"We are committed to investing in innovation as a key part of our corporate strategy, and to finding and developing solutions for customer needs across every industry. Working with world-class partners such as Ericsson, we leverage our experience and their technology to ensure the products and services we offer our customers are second to none," said Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulla Al Thani, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo Qatar.