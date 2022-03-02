Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Google blocks RT, Sputnik from Play app store in Europe

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2022 11:33 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 11:20 IST
Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday that it has blocked mobile apps connected to RT and Sputnik from its Play store, in line with an earlier move to remove the Russian state publishers from its news-related features.

