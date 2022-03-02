EXCLUSIVE-Google blocks RT, Sputnik from Play app store in Europe
Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2022 11:33 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 11:20 IST
Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday that it has blocked mobile apps connected to RT and Sputnik from its Play store, in line with an earlier move to remove the Russian state publishers from its news-related features.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
