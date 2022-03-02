Left Menu

Working on providing safe passage to Indians from conflict zones in Ukraine: Russia

02-03-2022
Working on providing safe passage to Indians from conflict zones in Ukraine: Russia
Russia on Wednesday said it is working ''intensely'' to create a ''humanitarian corridor'' for safe passage to Russian territory of Indians stuck in Kharkiv, Sumy, and other conflict zones in Ukraine.

At a media briefing, Russian Ambassador-designate Denis Alipov said Russia is in touch with India on the issue of the safety of Indians and that the safe passage will be put into place ''as soon as possible.

''We are working intensely on creating the corridor and secure safe passage for Indians stuck in various conflict zones in Ukraine,'' he said.

He said Russia is working on ways and means to provide safe passage to Indians for their secure passage to Russian territory from the conflict zones in Ukraine.

To a question, Alipov said he does ''see any hurdle'' in the supply of the S-400 missile systems to India because of the Western sanctions against Russia following the Ukraine crisis. India has taken an ''unbiased'' position based on the assessment of the situation in Ukraine and not because it is dependent on Russian arms, he added. ''We do coordinate our positions at the UN and inform India about our approach,'' he said.

Alipov further added: ''We do everything possible to keep India up-to-date on what is happening.''

