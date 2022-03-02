Samsung expands partnership with Orange to enhance user experience, reduce waste

Samsung and Orange have expanded their long-term strategic partnership to enhance Galaxy user experiences across Europe, the South Korean firm announced on Wednesday.

"We are pleased to strengthen our relationship with Orange and see Galaxy devices being recycled and reused in different ways and to help provide a more seamless experience for the Galaxy community," said Bryan Choi, Executive Vice President and Head of Strategic Marketing of Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Electronics.

The partnership aims to:

reduce waste and extend the lifecycle of mobile devices

implement device and technology testing to prepare for the arrival of 5G standalone

promote the Samsung Galaxy multi-devices experience

enhance the mobile customer journey with advanced digital services.

To reduce mobile equipment waste, Orange will offer an extension on the trade-in and the collection programs on used Galaxy devices and add a Samsung Certified Refurbished device program via its channels. The partnership will also leverage the implementation of Eco-Rating methodology to evaluate the environmental impact of the Galaxy phones during their entire lifecycle in order to implement further improvements.

Secondly, the partnership will implement end-to-end testing of Samsung devices and technology such as network slicing and voice-over Orange's 5G standalone test networks to explore new use-cases made possible through 5G SA network capabilities.

The collaboration will also bring a connected experience powered by Samsung Galaxy devices to Orange customers. This multi-device approach will be deployed in Orange stores and online channels to support Orange's multi-service strategy, delivering an immersive and seamless mobile experience to end users, Samsung said in a statement.

Next up, Orange and Samsung will combine their product and technology assets to provide an upgraded digital activation experience to Orange customers via smartphone personalization. Samsung will deploy SIM-based personalization of its mobile devices for Orange customers on a single mobile software configuration, facilitating the discovery and seamless installation of key Orange applications on eligible.

Lastly, the partnership will progressively generalize the deployment of eSIM activation to a wider range of Samsung devices connected to Orange networks, simplifying users' experience while reducing the share of plastic-based SIM cards used across the Orange European footprint.