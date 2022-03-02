Left Menu

Russia's Lavrov says a third World War would be nuclear and destructive -RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-03-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 15:30 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that if a third World War were to take place, it would involve nuclear weapons and be destructive, the RIA news agency reported.

Lavrov has said that Russia, which launched what it calls a special military operation against Ukraine last week, would face a "real danger" if Kyiv acquired nuclear weapons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

